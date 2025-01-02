OCFA Engineer and Fallbrook resident dies in line of duty during Laguna Niguel fire

Fallbrook friends and family and the Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA) are mourning the loss of Fallbrook resident and OCFA Fire Apparatus Engineer Kevin Skinner, who tragically passed away early Sunday morning, Jan. 5, while responding to a two-story residential kitchen fire.

The details were given at a press conference on Sunday morning by OCFA Chief Brian Fennessy, "At 4:56 a.m., OCFA firefighters were dispatched to a blaze in the 29400 block of Pointe Royale in Laguna Niguel. While searching the residence for occupants, Skinner, a 25-year veteran of the OCFA, began feeling unwell and was escorted outside to a waiting paramedic unit. Shortly after, he collapsed. Despite the efforts of his colleagues and medical personnel, Skinner could not be revived." It was reported that the cause was cardiac arrest.

"Skinner, 56, joined the OCFA in July 3,1999 after serving honorably in the United States Navy. He served for over 25 years with distinction as both a firefighter and an apparatus engineer. Known for his warm personality and ability to make others feel welcome, he was a beloved member of the department and the community he served."

"Kevin's dedication to protecting our community will never be forgotten," the OCFA said in a statement. "He was not just a colleague but a friend to so many in our organization."

Skinner is survived by his wife and three children. The OCFA has expressed its profound condolences to his family and is providing support during this difficult time.

"We are devastated by Kevin's loss and deeply grateful for his 25 years of service and sacrifice," the statement continued. "Our thoughts are with his loved ones and the entire OCFA family."

In the hundreds of comments on social media wishing peace and offering prayers for the family and firefighter crew, there were also some giving insight to the type of person Skinner was.

Jack Gantt wrote, "When I was training with Falck Eng. Skinner gave me pointers on every call we ran together and helped me feel more comfortable in the field. He even invited us over for dinner at the station my 2nd night on and cooked cheeseburgers for his crew, my FTO and I. I'll never forget his professionalism and positive attitude. Thank you for your service and rest in peace Skindog.❤️"

Bobby Yanes wrote, "I'm really going to miss you Kevin, I lost a father today. Man. Today lost a really good man, thanks for everything. From my first job, to joining the explorers to not taking the fire department job in Vegas. I'm just really going to miss you."

Another commenter, Braden Caron wrote, "My first day...Kevin introduced himself to me and gave me some great advice starting out in this line of work, it definitely helped get me on the right start to my career. My heart goes out to his family during this tragic time. RIP Skinner."

One of his daughters, Katy, commented on Instagram, "I love you so much dad. It's never goodbye, I will have you with me forever."