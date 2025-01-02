Resources Available: Red Flag Warning and Potential Power Shutoffs

Yesterday, the National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning until 6 pm Thursday, January 9. for parts of Orange and San Diego Counties. This week marks the driest start to San Diego County's typical rainy season in 174 years. There is a High Wind Warning until Wednesday, January 8.

Amid strong winds and low humidity, these conditions increase the risk for wildfires. We have activated our Emergency Operations Center to closely monitor the weather and its impact on the electrical grid. A Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) may be initiated as a measure of last resort to reduce wildfire risk and keep our communities safe. We know that being without electricity is difficult and appreciate your patience.

We will continue to keep customers in the impacted areas informed as we learn more. Even though some power lines are underground, high winds can still affect the above-ground power lines that supply them, potentially causing outages in undergrounded communities.

If a PSPS becomes necessary, we want to help you be prepared for what could be a prolonged event. If you haven't already done so, please make sure your contact information is updated and sign up for PSPS notifications at sdge.com/notifications.

Resources

Here are some resources to help you plan and stay safe:

• 211 Support: SDG&E partners with 211 San Diego and 211 Orange County to provide extra support during power shutoffs. For more information, dial 2-1-1 or visit 211sandiego.org.

• Community Resource Centers (CRCs): Locate your nearest CRC here. During a PSPS, you can visit CRCs for resources like ice, water, snacks, cold weather supplies, mobile device charging, and updated outage information.

• Emergency Plan: Create an emergency plan for your family, including pets and livestock, and prepare a supply kit. Discuss your plan with household members and children. Use our emergency checklists for easier planning.

• Backup Generators: If you have a backup generator for your home or business, perform a safety check and ensure you have enough fuel. Find generator safety tips at sdge.com/generator.

• Downed Power Lines: Customers should be aware of the potential for downed power lines due to high winds. Never touch a downed power line and assume that all electrical lines are energized all the time. Call 9-1-1 or SDG&E to report a downed power line.

• Outage Information: High winds and other weather conditions also have the potential to lead to unplanned outages, which are separate from PSPS events. Please visit sdge.com/outages for unplanned outage details and expected restoration times.

For more real-time information, please visit sdge.com/ready.

As always, we are working to maintain the safety of our communities and thank you for your understanding