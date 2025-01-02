Sheriff requests help to solve Aguanga mass murder case

Sheriff requests help to solve Aguana mass murder caseOn January 3, Riverside Sheriff Chad Bianco held a press conference to request help from the public regarding the September 7, 2020, Aguanga mass murder.

Central Homicide Unit investigators began the investigation into the mass murder that occurred in the 45000 block of Highway 371, Aguanga. A total of seven victims were shot to death while they slept in what appeared to be a home invasion robbery of an illicit marijuana operation. Over 1,000 marijuana plants and several hundred pounds of processed marijuana were located at the scene. All of the victims were of Laotian descent. Money that would have been expected to have been at the scene was missing.

Sheriff Bianco said the victims working at the scene are believed to be human trafficking victims.

Bianco said the Laotian community is very tight and he believes they know who did this, know the suspects, and he encouraged those with information to come forward. He said they are afraid of retribution. "They are being victimized by the same people over and over and they need to help us put these people in prison where they belong."

Sheriff Bianco said that they have located several people of interest and need people who may have information to come forward. He explained that the migrant community may be hesitant to speak with authorities and assured them that they could safely come forward. They believe there are at least three suspects and they were there for about 15 minutes. They believe the suspects are part of a Laotian street gang from San Diego.

Bianco said, there were several people who survived the attack. "When the gunshots starting ringing out everyone fled. As awful as seven people dead sounds, it could have been worse."

He continued, saying it was such a gruesome crime scene that they lost an officer afterwards.

"Over the past four years, multiple leads have been identified and followed up on by the investigative team. Investigators believe that this was a targeted incident involving gang members of a Laotian descent from the San Diego area. Investigators have also identified one of the suspect vehicles used in this incident as a mid-size dark colored SUV." The SUV was later found to have been totaled after the incident and was unavailable for evidence.

He said, "Investigators are seeking the public's assistance in solving this murder. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Central Homicide Unit Master Investigator Victor Magana or Master Investigator Ryan Deanne at (951) 955-2777 or by email [email protected]."

Individuals can also submit information through the Sheriff's Office Online Tip Line https://mobile.catapultems.com/riverside-county-sheriff/rsd/Report/English/law-homicides

