Supervisors approve update to Fallbrook plan

Joe Naiman, Village News Reporter | Last updated Jan 02, 2025 7:34pm0
An update to the Fallbrook Sub-Area Plan has been approved by the San Diego County Board of Supervisors.

The supervisors’ 4-0 vote Dec. 11, with Joel Anderson absent, approved the new Fallbrook Design Standards and a Streetscape Plan. The August 2011 update of the county’s general plan included an Environmental Impact Report, and the supervisors also adopted an addendum to that EIR to reflect the Fallbrook changes.

“We’re thrilled about that,” said Fallbrook Community Planning Group Chair Eileen Delaney.

