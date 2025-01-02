Supervisors approve update to Fallbrook plan

An update to the Fallbrook Sub-Area Plan has been approved by the San Diego County Board of Supervisors.

The supervisors’ 4-0 vote Dec. 11, with Joel Anderson absent, approved the new Fallbrook Design Standards and a Streetscape Plan. The August 2011 update of the county’s general plan included an Environmental Impact Report, and the supervisors also adopted an addendum to that EIR to reflect the Fallbrook changes.

“We’re thrilled about that,” said Fallbrook Community Planning Group Chair Eileen Delaney.

In 2003, the Board of Supervisors approved five zoning classifications specific to Fallbro...