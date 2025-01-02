Workers of the Week create metal structures

Eagle Eye Off Road Fabrication is run by a team of experts, from left, Ryan, Moises, Benson, Drew Keys (foreman), owners Josh Turner and Brandon Standridge, and employee Matt. Former Marine Turner has 9 years in fabrications and active Marine Standridge has 12 years' experience making roll cages, 4x4 lifts & lowering kits, custom exhaust & bumpers, among other items. Located on East Mission Road, Eagle Eye's services are mostly done in-house and then delivered to their clients homes ready to install. Village News/David Landry photo
