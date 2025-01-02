Leader Jones issues statement on new HUD Homeless Report

California leads the nation in homelessness

SACRAMENTO – Senate Minority Leader Brian W. Jones (R-San Diego) released the following statement in response to the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 2024 Annual Homelessness Assessment Report, which was released earlier Dec. 27:

“Gavin Newsom literally lost track of the $27 billion he spent on the homeless crisis,” said Jones. “Today’s HUD report makes it clear that instead of solving the problem, Newsom’s endless spending ‘solution’ has only made it worse. California now leads the nation with the largest homeless population, including the most homeless veterans. It’s time for compassionate enforcement to fix the humanitarian crisis on our streets.”

Below are key statistics from the report about California’s homeless population:

- California once again leads the nation in homelessness.

- California’s homeless population increased again to at least 187,084.

- 66% of California’s homeless population is unsheltered.

- Over 25,000 homeless Californians were families with children.

- California has 28% of all homeless veterans in the country.

Leader Jones has been a trailblazer in the bipartisan fight to change state policy and focus on compassionate enforcement to clear encampments and deliver services with his bipartisan Senate Bill 1011 (2024) and his bipartisan Senate Bill 31 (2023).

