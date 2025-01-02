Stop the secret placement of sexually violent predators

Over the past few years, the State of California, along with Liberty Healthcare, has placed some of the most dangerous criminals – Sexually Violent Predators (SVPs) – into communities throughout San Diego County. This practice has put our neighborhoods at risk and left many families living in fear. Communities like Borrego Springs, Jacumba, and Rancho Bernardo have fought back, protesting these decisions and demanding transparency.

Now, the state and Liberty Healthcare have found a new, more sinister way to avoid public accountability. Instead of placing SVPs in a specific community –where residents can organize and voice their outrage – they are using "transient" releases. This means these predators are released into vague, undisclosed locations somewhere in San Diego County, effectively silencing community opposition.

Take, for example, the case of Alvin Quarles, infamously known as the "bolder than most" rapist. For over three years, Quarles terrorized our communities, committing heinous acts of rape against at least a dozen women. His release as a "transient" undercuts the public's right to know and leaves all of San Diego County in the dark about where this predator resides.

This loophole in the system is unacceptable. The lack of transparency is not only dangerous but also a betrayal of public trust. Our communities deserve better. We deserve to know when and where SVPs are placed. This is a matter of public safety, and it is imperative that the State Legislature closes this loophole immediately.

I urge you to stand with me in demanding accountability and transparency from the State of California and Liberty Healthcare. Our neighborhoods deserve to feel safe, and our voices deserve to be heard.

Together, we can fight for a safer San Diego County.