We must be careful what we incentivize

In recent years, we’ve seen the devastating consequences of policies that reward bad behavior and disincentivize personal responsibility. From legal loopholes that encourage crime to misguided social policies that protect lawbreakers over law-abiding citizens, we’ve created a system that incentivizes destruction, chaos, and injustice.

Take California’s infamous Proposition 47, which reduced penalties for thefts under $950. The intention may have been to prevent harsh punishments for petty crimes, but the result has been nothing short of catastrophic. Organized retail theft surged, with groups of “smash-and-grab” thieves ransacking stores, knowing full well that the risk of prosecution was minimal. Employees were told not to intervene to avoid liability, and businesses were left defenseless.

The impact? Major retailers like Nordstrom, Walgreens, and others have shuttered locations in cities like San Francisco, citing unsustainable losses. Small businesses, already struggling from the pandemic, couldn’t survive the added pressure of unchecked theft. California has effectively sent a message: Crime pays, and you’ll get away with it.

Our local Albertsons has even had to put more of their products in locked cases.

This isn’t just about lost merchandise; it’s about a culture shift. We’ve taught a generation that there are no consequences for bad actions. And why? Because we voted for it. We supported the politicians who championed these ideas. Elections matter, and when we choose poorly, we reap what we sow.

The riots that swept through the nation in 2020 were another glaring example of incentivized lawlessness. Billions of dollars in damages were inflicted on small businesses, many of which were minority-owned. Dozens of people lost their lives. Statues were torn down, churches and police stations were burned, and livelihoods were destroyed – all with little to no accountability.

Even worse, prominent politicians and Hollywood celebrities stepped in to raise bail funds for the perpetrators who were arrested. By doing so, they sent a clear message: Criminal behavior is excusable if it aligns with a certain narrative. This wasn’t justice; it was chaos, enabled by leaders who should have known better.

Most recently, San Diego County supervisors voted to prohibit local law enforcement from cooperating with federal immigration authorities unless a judicial warrant is provided. This policy prevents Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) from deporting undocumented individuals who commit serious crimes.

Think about that: A convicted felon could walk free, and the federal agency tasked with removing them is effectively handcuffed. The result? Communities are less safe, and law-abiding taxpayers bear the burden.

This policy incentivizes illegal immigration by offering a shield of protection, even for those who harm others. What if it was your daughter who was raped and then the guy was let out of jail and the authorities were not allowed to deport him?

Thank goodness our San Diego County Sheriff has the common sense to not go along with the ridiculous policies voted in by three of the council members.

Thank goodness our Sheriff is voted into office and is not beholden to them.

Then some people are disincentivized to help other citizens who are being victimized.

Just last week we did a story where a woman was being kidnapped in Winchester and even though the victim was screaming for help, no one stepped in. Why is that?

Maybe it is the “Daniel Penny Effect” where law-abiding citizens are afraid to aid victims or potential victims of crimes. On the New York subway last week a senior citizen was burned alive. An illegal immigrant who had been deported previously was intoxicated and lit a 67-year-old woman on fire, burning her alive. The people on the subway car did nothing. They just watched her stand up and scream and be burned alive in front of them!

Were they just thinking they didn’t want to get involved? Were they thinking about Daniel Penny who spent the last year defending himself after stepping in to help women and children who were being terrorized by a crazy guy threatening to kill them on a subway car? What if someone knocked the woman on the ground to help put out the flames and she hit her head and then it was determined she died from hitting her head?

As we approach 2025, it’s time for a reckoning. Politicians and policies that reward bad behavior, or prioritize an ideology (DEI) over justice, and undermine personal accountability have left our society fractured. The choices we make at the ballot box have far-reaching consequences, shaping our culture, economy, and future.

It’s time for responsible adults to take the reins. We must demand leaders who prioritize safety, fairness, and the well-being of all citizens. We must reject policies that incentivize crime.

The stakes couldn’t be higher. If we want a better future, we must vote for it – and hold our leaders accountable to deliver it.