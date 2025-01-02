New Year, New Rules: Here Are the California Laws Coming in January

The new laws bring major changes to areas ranging from wages and education to housing and artificial intelligence

Sophie Li / The Epoch Times

Several new California laws will take effect on Jan. 1, addressing issues ranging from wages and education to housing and artificial intelligence.

These measures are part of a batch of bills signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom during his last legislative session, some of which took effect earlier in July.

Here are some of the new laws.

Minimum Wage

The state's minimum wage will increase from $16 to $16.50 per hour next year unless higher rates are set by local governments or for specific industries.

In October, new laws increased the minimum wage for workers at certain heal...