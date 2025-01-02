Legionnaires conclude pre-league soccer games with season's first win

Bonsall High School’s boys soccer team lost the Legionnaires’ first five games of the season, but Bonsall’s record improved to 1-5 with a win in the Dec. 13 game which preceded the start of the Legionnaires’ 2024-25 league season.

“The season hasn’t quite started the way I wanted, but we’re slowly improving,” said Bonsall coach Ennis Pipe.

The 2023-24 Legionnaires had an overall record of 9-5-3 which included a loss in the CIF Division V-AA quarterfinal. Bonsall was 9‑0‑1 in Pioneer League play and obtained the first league championship in the program’s history.

The 2024-25 Bonsall roster has...