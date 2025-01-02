Legionnaires conclude pre-league soccer games with season's first win

Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma
Bonsall High School’s boys soccer team lost the Legionnaires’ first five games of the season, but Bonsall’s record improved to 1-5 with a win in the Dec. 13 game which preceded the start of the Legionnaires’ 2024-25 league season.
“The season hasn’t quite started the way I wanted, but we’re slowly improving,” said Bonsall coach Ennis Pipe.
The 2023-24 Legionnaires had an overall record of 9-5-3 which included a loss in the CIF Division V-AA quarterfinal. Bonsall was 9‑0‑1 in Pioneer League play and obtained the first league championship in the program’s history.
The 2024-25 Bonsall roster has...
