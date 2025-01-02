San Luis Rey horses help Glatt to Del Mar fall trainer title

Mark Glatt trains horses both at the San Luis Rey Training Center and at Santa Anita Park. Several of his horses who have been at San Luis Rey helped Glatt win the 2024 Del Mar fall meet trainer championship.

Glatt had 14 wins in his 32 starts during the fall meet. Seven other horses finished second and five of Glatt’s horses took third place.

“I think it’s a great accomplishment,” Glatt said.

Glatt acknowledged that the fall meet, which had 16 race days, was a short meet. “Nonetheless it’s an accomplishment and a tribute to my owners and trainers,” he said, “My crew works hard to try to make...