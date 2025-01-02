Senior Softball prepares for a new season

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Senior Softball is welcoming new players who are 50 plus years of age. Games are played at Ingold Sports Park Mondays through Thursdays at 4 p.m. with warm-ups beginning at 3:30. Each team is scheduled to play two games per week.

They are currently looking for new players. Potential players must show for a screening prior to being placed on a team so that an appropriate placement can be made.

The league has just completed the last of five 2024 seasons and will be on hiatus until mid-January. The next draft is scheduled for Jan. 8. The last screening opportunity will be Ja...