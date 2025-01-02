Vikings girls first, boys second at Vallecitos Flag Football Tournament

The athletic league involving five small middle schools and K‑8 elementary schools in northern San Diego County had a flag football tournament Dec. 5 in Rainbow, and the Vallecitos Elementary School girls won their portion of the Vallecitos Flag Football Tournament while the Vallecitos boys placed second.

Vallecitos, Pauma Elementary School, Julian Junior High School, Warner Middle School (Warner Springs), and Borrego Springs Middle School participated in the tournament. The Vallecitos girls won all four of their games while the Vikings' boys team finished with a 3‑1 record.

"I'm very happy, e...