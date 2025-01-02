Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Vikings girls first, boys second at Vallecitos Flag Football Tournament

Joe Naiman, Village News Reporter | Last updated Jan 02, 2025 5:55pm0
Vallecitos' boys team poses with the second place trophy they won in the touch football tournament, Dec. 5. Village News/Joe Naiman photo

The athletic league involving five small middle schools and K‑8 elementary schools in northern San Diego County had a flag football tournament Dec. 5 in Rainbow, and the Vallecitos Elementary School girls won their portion of the Vallecitos Flag Football Tournament while the Vallecitos boys placed second.

Vallecitos, Pauma Elementary School, Julian Junior High School, Warner Middle School (Warner Springs), and Borrego Springs Middle School participated in the tournament. The Vallecitos girls won all four of their games while the Vikings' boys team finished with a 3‑1 record.

"I'm very happy, e...

 

