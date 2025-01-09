Hoff named to UJ's fall dean's list

JAMESTOWN, ND – Brady Hoff, of Fallbrook, was named to the fall 2024 dean's list at the University of Jamestown in Jamestown, North Dakota.

Students are named to the Dean's List when they earn a 3.5 GPA while taking at least 12 credit hours for the semester.

University of Jamestown is consistently ranked as a top regional university in the Midwest by U.S. News & World Report. Founded in 1883 as Jamestown College, UJ is a private, Christian liberal arts institution that offers a wide range of undergraduate and graduate programs.

Submitted by the University of Jamestown....