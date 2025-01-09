Holiday happiness alert from Boys & Girls Clubs of North County

FALLBROOK – Boys & Girls Clubs of North County is buzzing with excitement here as they celebrate the amazing success of their annual toy drive. Thanks to the incredible generosity of this fabulous community, they collected and distributed over 1,000 toys to club members, filling the air with joy and leaving smiles on the faces of countless children this holiday season.

A huge shoutout to every resident, local business, and organization that joined forces to make this toy drive a magical reality. It's all about teamwork. With their generosity, every child in the clubs received a special gift. W...