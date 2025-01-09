Melton "Melt" Darwyn Wann, age 88, passed away peacefully at home in Fallbrook, California, on December 24, 2024. Melt was born to Joe and Mary Wann in Myrtle Springs, Texas on March 9, 1936, and moved with his family to Fallbrook at the age of 6.

Melt was a natural athlete, and baseball was his first love, although his high school coaches drafted him to play football as well. He graduated from Fallbrook High School in 1955 and married his high school sweet-heart, Margaret "Peggy" Havins, a few weeks later.

Melt was a plumbing contractor by trade, but a skilled hobbyist at heart. A master wood...