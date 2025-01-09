Supervisors grant time extension for Marquart Ranch development

A time extension for the planned Marquart Ranch subdivision has been approved by the San Diego County Board of Supervisors.

The supervisors’ 4-0 vote Dec. 11, with Joel Anderson absent, extends the time to complete the public infrastructure to Dec. 11, 2026. The action also amended the security agreement to increase the amount required to guarantee completion of the infrastructure.

In October 2007, the county’s Planning Commission approved a tentative map to subdivide the 44.2-acre Marquart Ranch property into nine residential lots. That approval also accepted a revision to the environmental M...