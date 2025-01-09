AAUW holiday event raises scholarship funds

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Chapter of The American Association of University Women held its annual "red stocking" fundraiser on Dec. 6, 2024, to support scholarship funds for girls planning to attend college. The group presents monthly educational topics with free memberships for local students.

Entertainment was provided by a superb DJ, with holiday favorites presented by The Fallbrook Chorale. As per usual, the table was set to reflect a range of many crowd-pleasing traditional and artful menu options.

Through the years since its founding, AAUW's mission has been to establish equity for girls...