AAUW holiday event raises scholarship funds

Maria Viernes, an AAUW member and the hostess with the mostest, shares a smile with all those following her lead in the holiday buffet line.

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Chapter of The American Association of University Women held its annual "red stocking" fundraiser on Dec. 6, 2024, to support scholarship funds for girls planning to attend college. The group presents monthly educational topics with free memberships for local students.

Entertainment was provided by a superb DJ, with holiday favorites presented by The Fallbrook Chorale. As per usual, the table was set to reflect a range of many crowd-pleasing traditional and artful menu options.

