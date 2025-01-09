2025 Gardening & caring for the earth

Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma
With the New Year all around us, here are a few gardening resolutions for 2025 for the betterment of yourself, your family, your community, and the earth. I suggest a few of these thoughts to consider.
· Adjust your life to be more harmonious with the earth and its flora & fauna
· Solve that problem area in the garden and take joy in the accomplishment
· Give more respect to the earth, yourself, and others in your community
· Start a veggie garden with the family and share its bounty with others
· Grow, preserve, dry extra fruits for the future; let nothing be wasteful
· Be an educator, spread...
