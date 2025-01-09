Exercise is medicine for people with Parkinson's

FALLBROOK – North County Parkinson's Support Group (NCPSG) Fallbrook invites everyone to join its monthly Parkinson’s Support Group meeting, every

fourth Friday of the month. This month’s meeting is Friday, Jan. 24, 10 a.m. to noon at the Fallbrook Regional Health and Wellness Center, 1636 E. Mission Road.

The topic is “Exercise is Medicine” presented by speaker Dean Sbragia, MBA, CDP, CMDCP, AIB-VRll. He is the CEO of Medical Fitness Solutions and manager of Diversified Healthcare Development, LLC.

Sbragia has spent the past 35 years in senior management and ownership roles in both public and...