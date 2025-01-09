FRHD gives update on wellness center construction

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Regional Health District has given a construction update for its Health & Wellness Center parking lot which will be repaved from Jan. 13 to 17.

The Community Health & Wellness Center is scheduled to reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 21, but construction timelines can be unpredictable, so staff will confirm the reopen date mid-January.

The classes listed below will be meeting at FRHD's Administration Building, 138 S. Brandon Road, while the Community Health & Wellness Center is still under construction.

• Be Well Yoga - Mondays: 10-11 a.m.

• District-Sponsored Chair Yoga Program...