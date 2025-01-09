Warming up our seniors

count
The Fallbrook Blanket Project fulfills a request from the Foundation for Senior Care by donating 140 hand crocheted blankets, Afghans, shawls and lap blankets along with a dozen hats and scarves to be distributed to their clients this past Christmas; representing the blanket project is Mary Ann Richardson, left, and for the foundation, from left, are advocate Melanie Bonenfant, advocate Elisha Wright and receptionist Alyce Guerrero. Anyone is welcome to knit and crochet items for Fallbrook and North County charities. The group meets every Monday from 10 a.m. to noon at Living Waters Church and every Friday at the library, same hours. Their yarn is donated and free to use for the projects. For more info, email [email protected]. Village News/Courtesy photo
Reader Comments(0)