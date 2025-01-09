California mobilizes resources to Southern California during windstorm and fire weather conditions

SACRAMENTO – With dangerous winds and extreme fire weather forecasted through Thursday in Southern California, Governor Gavin Newsom announced the state is deploying resources to protect California communities.

Specifically, Los Angeles and Ventura Counties, as well as other parts of Southern California, are expected to experience a “life-threatening and destructive” windstorm, as well as extreme fire risk from Tuesday morning through Thursday due to high winds and low humidity.

“The state is taking early, proactive steps to coordinate with local partners to protect communities as dangerous we...