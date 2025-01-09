California's maternity care challenges: Navigating change for expecting families

California has seen at least 46 maternity ward closures since 2012, with nearly 60% of these closures occurring in just the past three years. From major urban centers like Los Angeles County to smaller, rural communities, these closures leave families grappling with a pressing question: What does the future hold for maternity care?

This crisis is deeply personal for families navigating pregnancy and childbirth. As hospitals consolidate and financial constraints force closures, families in underserved areas may face longer travel times, delays in care, and fewer options for delivery. The U.S. a...