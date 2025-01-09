Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

California's maternity care challenges: Navigating change for expecting families

Savannah Ray Reynolds, Village News Multimedia Intern | Last updated Jan 09, 2025 9:52pm0
Share
Village News/ Savannah Ray Reynolds photos count

Intern Midwife Hannah Beyer, left, and Director and Licensed Midwife Cristi Lewis are pictured at their Acorn Community Birth and Wellness Center.

count

California has seen at least 46 maternity ward closures since 2012, with nearly 60% of these closures occurring in just the past three years. From major urban centers like Los Angeles County to smaller, rural communities, these closures leave families grappling with a pressing question: What does the future hold for maternity care?

This crisis is deeply personal for families navigating pregnancy and childbirth. As hospitals consolidate and financial constraints force closures, families in underserved areas may face longer travel times, delays in care, and fewer options for delivery. The U.S. a...

 

Most Popular

Reader Comments(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 
Rendered 01/10/2025 17:34