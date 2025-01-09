Home, Cars destroyed in fire on South Mission

A fire involving a home and vegetation broke out on South Mission Rd. on Friday, January 10. One firefighter suffered mild injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The home was burned and deemed a total loss, as well as multiple cars. Firefighters were able to stop the rate of spread at three acres. according to NCFPD Capt. John Choi.

The blaze was first reported at 9:55 a.m. at 2728 S. Mission Road. The fire prompted a swift response from multiple agencies, including North County Fire, Cal Fire, and units from Vista and Oceanside.

Cal Fire dispatched a brush fire response due to the location being in a State Responsibility Area (SRA). Firefighters quickly stopped the forward spread of the fire, but the home and car found burning were deemed a total loss.

South Mission Road was closed in both directions for five hours and reopened at about 3 pm to traffic.

Fire crews remained on the scene for mop-up operations and to ensure no hot spots reignited.

Brian Briggs and Tony Campbell contributed to this report.

Video of the fire from town: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i3qGnuTG_Jc