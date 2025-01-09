Miller on panel during ACWA fall conference

Sonny Miller lives in Fallbrook and is a maintenance and operations project manager for the Rancho California Water District. He had a lead role in developing a well depth monitoring system which was a finalist for the Excellence in Innovation Award presented at the Dec. 3-5 Association of California Water Agencies fall conference in Palm Desert, and Miller was on a Dec. 5 panel in which representatives from the finalist agencies discussed their projects.

"I thought the ACWA conference was really good," Miller said.

Miller had not previously attended an ACWA conference. He has been with Rancho...