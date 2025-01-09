Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Motorcyclist's foot severed during crash on Main St.

S. Main and Aviation closed

Village Staff | Last updated Jan 13, 2025 5:44pm0
Village News/Brian Briggs photo count

First responders tend to motorcyclist at the corner of E. Aviation and S. Main Ave. The motorcyclist had a foot that was severed during a motorcycle vs white suburban crash.

Village News photo count

A first responder collects the severed foot to transport with the patient in the ambulance after an accident between the motorcycle and a white suburban.

A motorcyclist's foot was severed during a vehicle vs. motorcycle accident Monday evening at the intersection of South Main Avenue and East Aviation Road, authorities said. The severed foot was transported with the rider and taken to a local hospital.

The incident occurred around 4:05 pm., when a white Chevrolet Suburban collided with a motorcycle, leaving the rider down in the roadway, according to California Highway Patrol dispatch logs.

Emergency responders were alerted to the scene at 4:13 p.m., and multiple units were assigned and en route within minutes. The motorcycle was reported to be blocking lanes, and a tow truck was requested to clear the vehicle.

SandR Towing was dispatched to assist with the removal of the motorcycle. The injured rider's condition was not immediately available, but CHP confirmed the motorcyclist was transported for medical evaluation. No further details about the driver of the Suburban were released.

 

