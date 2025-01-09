Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

OCFA Engineer and Fallbrook resident dies in line of duty during Laguna Niguel fire

Julie Reeder | Last updated Jan 09, 2025 9:50pm0
OCFA Fire Apparatus Engineer Kevin Skinner lived in Fallbrook. Village News/Courtesy photo

Fallbrook friends and family and the Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA) are mourning the loss of Fallbrook resident and OCFA Fire Apparatus Engineer Kevin Skinner, who tragically passed away early Sunday morning, Jan. 5, while responding to a two-story residential kitchen fire.

The details were given at a press conference on Sunday morning by OCFA Chief Brian Fennessy, "At 4:56 a.m., OCFA firefighters were dispatched to a blaze in the 29400 block of Pointe Royale in Laguna Niguel. While searching the residence for occupants, Skinner, a 25-year veteran of the OCFA, began feeling unwell and was...

 

