PHOTO UPDATE: Home burns on S. Mission

UPDATE: A total of 3 acres were burned and PIO John Choi reports that Mission Rd. is now open.

There was one firefighter that was transported to a local hospital, although the injuries were reported as mild.

More updates will be given as they become available.

UPDATE: The forward spread of the brush fire has been stopped. The home and car found burning appear to be a total loss. CalFire sent a brush response for the brush portion of the incident because it was in a SRA area (State Resource Area). North County Fire responded and had assistance from Vista and Oceanside.

North County Fire responds to vegetation fire on S. Mission

Several engines are responding to a vegetation fire reported at 9:55 am near S. Mission Rd. and Overland. It was reported at 2728 S MISSION RD as a building fire, but later revised to a vegetation fire. Crews are on the scene. It would be advisable to avoid the area. This is an early version story and will be updated as more information is available.

Video of the fire from town: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i3qGnuTG_Jc