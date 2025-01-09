Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Rally For Children announces philanthropy fund recipients for 2024

Last updated Jan 09, 2025 9:44pm0
Share
count

The representatives of the groups receiving Rally for Children's funding are, from left, Leticia Maldonado/Stamos, Karen Estes, Martha Covarrubias, Shae Gawlak, Susan Liebes, Karla Ibarra, Phyllis Miner; back row, Sharon Robinson, Brandon Sevilla, and Joanna Costello. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – Rally for Children's philanthropy committee is excited to announce the recipients for its 2024 philanthropy funding.

The recipients are Boys and Girls Clubs of North County, Fallbrook Child Development Center, Fallbrook A Leer/Reading Family Literacy Day, Fallbrook Food Pantry, Fallbrook Land Conservancy, Fallbrook Music Society, Friends of Fallbrook Community Center, Love On Your Back, Operation Showers of Appreciation – OSOAmil, AAUW and Fallbrook School of Art.

All funding goes towards the betterment of the children in our community.

Rally For Children is a nonprofit organizatio...

 

Most Popular

Reader Comments(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 
Rendered 01/10/2025 16:39