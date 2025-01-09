Rally For Children announces philanthropy fund recipients for 2024

FALLBROOK – Rally for Children's philanthropy committee is excited to announce the recipients for its 2024 philanthropy funding.

The recipients are Boys and Girls Clubs of North County, Fallbrook Child Development Center, Fallbrook A Leer/Reading Family Literacy Day, Fallbrook Food Pantry, Fallbrook Land Conservancy, Fallbrook Music Society, Friends of Fallbrook Community Center, Love On Your Back, Operation Showers of Appreciation – OSOAmil, AAUW and Fallbrook School of Art.

All funding goes towards the betterment of the children in our community.

Rally For Children is a nonprofit organizatio...