Two-vehicle collision in Fallbrook, juveniles involved

A two-vehicle collision involving a black Acura and a gray sedan occurred Saturday evening near North Mission Road and West Alvarado Street, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). It was the second accident at that location this week.

The crash, reported at 7:09 p.m., involved juveniles in one of the vehicles, prompting precautionary measures by responding units. Emergency crews, including firefighters, arrived on the scene by 7:11 p.m., with law enforcement and tow services following shortly after.

No further details about injuries or the cause of the collision were immediately available. However, an ambulance was dispatched to the scene, and a tow service was called to remove the vehicles.