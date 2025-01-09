Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Two-vehicle collision in Fallbrook, juveniles involved

Julie Reeder - Brian Briggs | Last updated Jan 11, 2025 8:47pm0
Share
Village News/Brian Briggs photo count

NCFPD responds and attends to the family in the sedan that was part of an accident on Saturday night, January 11, 2025.

Village News/Brian Briggs photo count

The second vehicle involved in the two-car collision on Saturday night at Alvarado and N. Mission Rd. on Saturday, January 11, 2025.

A two-vehicle collision involving a black Acura and a gray sedan occurred Saturday evening near North Mission Road and West Alvarado Street, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). It was the second accident at that location this week.

The crash, reported at 7:09 p.m., involved juveniles in one of the vehicles, prompting precautionary measures by responding units. Emergency crews, including firefighters, arrived on the scene by 7:11 p.m., with law enforcement and tow services following shortly after.

No further details about injuries or the cause of the collision were immediately available. However, an ambulance was dispatched to the scene, and a tow service was called to remove the vehicles.

 

Most Popular

Reader Comments(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 
Rendered 01/12/2025 05:00