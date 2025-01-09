Worker of the Week spends time with his family

Chris Donis, a business contractor with over 16 years of experience, is part-owner of The Paint Connection in Fallbrook, alongside his brother, Elio Donis. They established the business in 2017, specializing in painting interior and exterior commercial and residential, handyman services, and water proofing, just to mention a few. Their future goals are to expand their business and community involvement. Outside of work, Chris enjoys reading and staying up to date with new construction trends and spending quality time with his family. Weekends are often filled with barbeques and movie nights at home or going on trips to Big Bear with his wife Candelaria and his kids staying in cabins. Village News/David Landry photo
Reader Comments(0)