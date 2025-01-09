Looking ahead to 2025

You’ve probably noticed something different this week – we’ve combined all three of our papers into a single edition. We’ve done this a couple of times in the past, and you might see it happen a few more times in the future. Why? It’s a way for us to provide extra value to our readers and advertisers, especially around the start of the year.

If you enjoy getting news from neighboring towns at no extra cost, we’d love to hear your thoughts! On the other hand, if this approach doesn’t work for you, we want to know that too. Either way, your feedback is important to us. Drop us a line at [email protected].

You, hopefully, have started to see our beautiful 168-page Sourcebook magazine around town as well.

A look at our impact

This week, we dug into some stats from our websites, and the numbers tell a story we’re proud to share.

Valley News covers Temecula, Murrieta, Menifee, Lake Elsinore, Wildomar, Hemet, San Jacinto, and Anza and Aguanga in the Anza Valley Outlook. Since its launch in 2000, we’ve likely published over 100,000 stories documenting life in these communities – the disasters and triumphs, the new parks and programs, and the everyday accomplishments of our neighbors.

Since 2019 alone, here’s what we’ve achieved:

• 24,759 total stories published

• 12,410 news stories

• 2,359 sports stories, featuring about 20,000 student-athletes

• 1,500 education stories

• 2,168 arts and entertainment stories

• 500+ stories on nonprofits

• 800 opinion pieces, giving voice to our community

How amazing is that? It’s been an honor to celebrate young athletes, highlight nonprofits, and share the stories that make our region special. And let’s not forget our sports photography – it’s a highlight every week!

Village News, serving Fallbrook, Bonsall, Pala, Pauma, Rainbow, DeLuz, and occasionally Camp Pendleton, has also been busy. Over the years, we’ve published more than 100,000 stories, with 75,000 still available on our website today. From local nonprofits and dedicated volunteers to community milestones and challenges, we’ve worked to capture the heart of this vibrant area.

Looking Ahead to 2025

In 2025, our coverage will continue to evolve. You’ll see more videos and expanded content across different platforms, but our commitment to meaningful, community-focused journalism remains unchanged.

Many news outlets are using AI and that is inevitable. The thing AI can’t take the place of is one-on-one interviews and interaction. That is where we continue to focus our attention.

Thank you for choosing to stay informed. In a world of endless social media dopamine-rewarding scrolling, you’ve consciously chosen to prioritize intelligent, relevant news. This matters – not just to us, but to the betterment of the entire community.

We’re so thankful for your support and partnership. Here’s to 2025 and the many stories still waiting to be told!