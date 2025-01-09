The beat goes on

With scarcely a moment to reflect on the gravity of their party's defeat, two of the most annoying and mistrusted talking heads on cable TV, Rachael Maddow and Joy Reed, have returned to the intersection of journalistic malpractice and editorial malfeasance.

Today, the pair of diversity hires make seven-figure salaries to pollute the airways day in and day out with their vile comments, mischaracterizations, and mean-spirited monologues.

For most of us, listening to an hour of these two DEI divas bashing Trump would be akin to watching paint drying on a white wall or filming a boulder moving in real-time in Death Valley. Not so for Democrats. Call me a skeptic, but the copious amounts of vitriol spewing from these ladies' mouths speaks more to the massive exodus of viewers leaving their networks and less about the election day thumping they just received.

For the past four years, CNN and MSNBC have pounded the airways with a farcical reportage of Biden's greatest hits. Night after night, these self-professed saviors of Democracy served us ladles of libelous dribble, expecting us to swallow every slanderous syllable that slipped off their slithering tongues! Despite their keenly honed talents for skewing the facts, most voters mistrusted their incendiary depictions of Trump. Some were enraged by them.

On election day, working-class Americans had had enough. Trump would rise from the ashes of deceit and deception to save the nation from almost certain destruction. Instinctively, voters knew in their hearts and minds that the superfluous platitudes proffered by the media monkeys were only elaborate ruses concocted by Democrat kingpins to retain their power.

For those of you Democrats nostalgic for the days of JFK wondering what the "h" has happened to your party, I feel your pain. Your party left you the moment the DNC invited the dregs of the third world to break our immigration laws and swarm over our southern border.

In the end, Trump's aspirational vision for the country would smother the political distractions that tainted our airways and inflamed our body politics. Truth would find its way through the Marxist malaise, through the opaqueness and moral depravity that shaded the Biden/Harris Administration to bring the dark days of declining wages and dashed dreams to an end.

The battle for America's soul did not end with this election; it was just the beginning – the first sortie to reclaim our nation's birthright. History may have turned the page, but the resistance has not gone away! It is up to us to return the country to her rightful heirs and to place the world on notice that the blood shed by our Founding Fathers was not spilled in vain!

The beat goes on, and the beat goes on! (Inspired by Sonny Bono)

Dave Maynard