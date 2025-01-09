To beginning again

As a proud MAGA patriot, I am so heartened by the overwhelming success of the 2024 election. It shows that the majority of the U.S. and I dare say the world is in favor of our election of Donald J. Trump, the 47th President of America.

This is a time of beginning again. Hold on, it may be a bumpy ride, but it will be worth every bump! There have been many dips in the past four years if people will only allow themselves to acknowledge them.

Finally, the borders (north and south) will be secure. It may take time, but "they" have four years on us. Praise the Lord for this revolutionary opportunity. Our 47th President needs the cooperation of the Congress and the Senate, including the Governor of California who is determined to thwart President Trump, I must add to his peril. The arrogance of Newsom is boundless. If what he has done to California makes him think that all are ready for him to lead the country, all will be lost.

Please pay attention to what is going on in our state, our communities and indeed our local happenings. We must all be aware of our surroundings (migrants, homeless, our local elections).

It all starts here, get involved.

God bless America and our 47th President, Donald J. Trump.

Orolie Gubser