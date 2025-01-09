Why we must hold a special election

As we begin 2025, our County faces a significant decision. Currently, the Board of Supervisors is operating with four members instead of five, following Supervisor Nora Vargas’s resignation.

This vacancy presents us with two options: appoint a replacement or hold a special election. We've been in this position before. When Supervisor Nathan Fletcher left office, we chose the right path – we let the people decide by holding an election. Now, with Supervisor Vargas stepping down, we should do the same.

The residents of District One deserve to select their next representative, for nearly a full four-year term, through a fair and transparent election process; Not a political appointment decided behind closed doors.

I understand that a special election involves costs. When Supervisor Fletcher stepped down it cost $5 million, and this election would likely be similarly expensive. However, the cost of democracy is worth it. The power to choose who represents our communities should remain in the hands of the people.

Let’s start this year with a renewed commitment to fairness and accountability. Join me in advocating for a special election, ensuring that every voice in District One is heard and respected.

Thank you for standing with me in support of transparency and democracy.