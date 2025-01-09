Toth faces Sockers in Oceanside

The San Diego Sockers' second game at Frontwave Arena in Oceanside was played Dec. 20 against the Tacoma Stars, whose goalkeeper is 2007 Fallbrook High School graduate Chris Toth.

"It's cool. It's nice. It's great for the city," Toth said of the Sockers' new arena. "It's a very nice place. It's a great addition for Oceanside and San Diego. It's also a great addition for indoor soccer."

The match against the Sockers was Toth's first Major Arena Soccer League game at Frontwave Arena. Toth actually played in the first-ever indoor soccer game at Frontwave Arena which was an Oct. 27 match between t...