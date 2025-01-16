Garden club to learn 'Best sustainability practices in residential landscaping'

FALLBROOK – Lisa Bellora will be speaking about good design with sustainability in mind at the Jan. 28 Fallbrook Garden Club's general meeting. Bellora is a residential landscape designer who focuses on regenerating landscapes. Her designs feature low water, low maintenance, environmentally friendly landscapes.

Bellora's passion is giving back to the earth and all of its creatures, people, animals and insects alike, by establishing gardens that will be used, enjoyed and will last. Some of the principles that are used in her landscapes are the watershed approach, hugelkultur, gardening with native and Mediterranean climate plants, soil regeneration, and re-use of materials.

Her formal education includes a B.S. in chemistry with an A.S. in landscape design. She worked for nearly 10 years researching the metabolic fate of agriculture chemicals in the environment. Her hobby of organic gardening became a second career in 2006 when she started a business helping people design and maintain their gardens in the San Diego region.

General meetings are held at the Fallbrook Community Center, 341 Heald Lane, with social time at 12:45 p.m., the business meeting at 1:15 p.m. and the program at 2 p.m. Guests are asked to stop by the Membership Table for a guest name tag. For further information relating to the club and its activities visit http://www.fallbrookgardenclub.org.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Garden Club.