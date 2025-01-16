Linda Bezzant Miller was born Dec. 5, 1948, in American Fork, Utah, and shortly after, moved with her parents to Fallbrook. She spent her whole life in the friendly village.

Linda graduated from Fallbrook High School and completed some nursing college in San Jose and at Palomar before marrying Gordon Lee Miller in 1973. Together, they opened and ran Miller Irrigation for 40 years, helping hundreds of grove and homeowners bring their citrus, avocado, and gardening dreams to life.

Linda is survived by her husband Gordon, sons Mike Miller and Sean Miller, daughter-in-law Michelle Nimmo, and daughter Jolie Miller, in addition to siblings Alene (Ken) Endter, Eden Bezzant, Mark (Nancy) Bezzant, and John (Sheri) Bezzant.

She touched the lives of dozens of nieces and nephews and extended family members, embodying the power of small, selfless acts toward one person at a time. Linda led a life defined by service, faith, and charity and was an active participant in the community and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

Linda left this world at peace on Jan. 5, 2025, 90 days after receiving an esophageal cancer diagnosis. Services were held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints on Jan. 11, 2025, at 10 am. In lieu of flowers or donations, we invite family and friends to send friendly mail to a loved one, as Linda often did to brighten the lives of those dear to her.