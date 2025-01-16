Newsom unveils new effort for veterans to turn their military service into a degree

SACRAMENTO – In case you missed it, last month in Redding, Governor Gavin Newsom unveiled the final framework for the Master Plan for Career Education to strengthen career pathways, prioritize hands-on learning and real-life skills, and advance educational access and affordability.

As part of a $100 million budget investment to implement key components of the Master Plan, Governor Newsom proposed the scaling of the state’s Credit for Prior Learning (CPL) effort to fund a new initiative to make it easier for Californians – especially veterans and military members – to turn their real-world expe...