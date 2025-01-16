Registration opens for girls softball

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Girls Softball Spring 2025 registration is open. Parents can register their daughters in person at the upcoming walk-up registrations. The first one will be this Saturday, Jan. 18 from 9-10:30 a.m. at Ingold Sports Park. The second and last walk up registration will be on Thursday, Jan. 23, from 5:30-7 p.m., also at Ingold Sports Park, 2551 Olive Hill Road. Registration can also be done online at http://www.FallbrookGirlsSoftball.com.

Age divisions range from 4-14 years old. Visit their website for more details. Fallbrook Girls softball serves the communities of Fallbrook, Bonsall, Rainbow, Pala, De Luz, Camp Pendleton and Horse Creek Ranch.

The season runs Feb. 10 through April 26 with the All Star season immediately following in May. New and experienced players welcome. They are also announcing that they will have a 10u Select team this Spring for experienced players. New players must provide copies of their birth certificates. The league needs coaches, volunteers and board members.

For any questions, call 760-641-0607 or email [email protected].

Submitted by Fallbrook Girls Softball.