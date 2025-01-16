Vintage car show registration to open Feb. 3

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Vintage Car Club announces that online registration, at http://www.fallbrookvintagecarclub.org, for this year's 58th version of the Fallbrook Vintage Car Show will be open on Monday, Feb. 3.

It will be held again in downtown Fallbrook, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the public on Sunday, May 25. There will not be any swap meet vendors this year.

Watch the car club’s website as it has been updated with news about the show. Porsche will be the featured car which will be located in the lower library parking lot along with food trucks.

All of the restaurants near Main Avenue will be open for business, some with coffee ready for you when they open. The FVCC will be displaying club merchandise for sale at their usual location at Village Smog. When registering online participants can also purchase this year's 2025 new Car Show Poster at the same time.

The poster(s) can be picked up at the FVCC merchandise area at Village Smog on Main Avenue where they will have a record of the registration purchase. The club must limit vehicle registration to 400 cars so don't delay registering.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Vintage Car Club.