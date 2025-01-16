Acoustic Eidolon promises a one-of-a-kind sound

FALLBROOK – Area residents are in for a special treat when Fallbrook Music Society presents the internationally acclaimed Acoustic Eidolon at Fallbrook's Mission Theater on Sunday, Jan. 19 at 2 p.m.

The married couple who hails from Colorado consists of Joe Scott on his custom 14-string guitjos and acoustic guitars, along with classically trained cellist Hannah Alkire, present some of the most intriguing sounds on the music scene today.

With a repertoire that defies categories, their signature sound knows no bounds as their music travels through Celtic, World, Latin and Folk music influences,...