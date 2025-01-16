Gravois to demonstrate for FAA

FALLBROOK – On Jan. 18, the Fallbrook Artists Association will host Julia Gravois as the Demonstration Artist and Workshop Instructor. Gravois has been painting since her 20's. While living in Southern Louisiana, she began the study of painting under the guidance of artists/teachers: Dottie Billiu-Hensche, Sammy Britt, and Dianne Trevino.

Since then, she spent more than 25 years on an exciting path of artistic self-discovery. Two years ago, Gravois moved from New Orleans, where she had maintained a studio and primarily painted figurative works and still life paintings, to the rural area of Fal...