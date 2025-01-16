Glaucoma workshop and health screening available

FALLBROOK – This month’s Wellness Wednesday Educational Workshop at the Fallbrook Regional Health District’s Community Health & Wellness Center is on Preventing Glaucoma & Protecting Your Vision, Wednesday, Jan. 29, in English at 1:30 p.m. and in Spanish at 2:30 p.m.

The free workshop is dedicated to promoting eye health and preventing glaucoma. Learn about the risk factors, early warning signs, and the latest strategies for maintaining healthy vision.

Presented by Fallbrook Family Health Center, there will also be free health screenings from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at the wellness center, 1636 E. Miss...