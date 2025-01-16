Healthy Habits: Cottage cheese – Curds with versatility

Creamy, soft, white, and ripe……cottage cheese aims to please both taste buds and your health. Cottage cheese is fresh, not aged or ripened over time like other cheeses. It is made from curds from pasteurized cow’s milk, which can be or combine regular milk, non-fat, or reduced fat types.

Therefore, cottage cheese comes in different varieties, so buyers might prefer or need one type versus the other depending on how the cheese will be used (e.g., eaten raw or in a recipe). Cottage cheese is quite versatile offering different curd sizes (small, medium, large), sodium-free, lactose-free, whipped,...