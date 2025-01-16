Mid-year budget adjustments to fund Rainbow Water Quality Improvement Project

The Dec. 11 San Diego County Board of Supervisors meeting included approval of mid-year budget adjustments, and the county supervisors appropriated an additional $2,030,000 for the Rainbow Water Quality Improvement Project.

The supervisors’ 4-0 vote, with Joel Anderson absent, approved the additional appropriations for the project. The budget adjustments utilized balances at the end of the first quarter of Fiscal Year 2024‑25.

Mid-year budget adjustments reflect revenue received since the annual budget was adopted, quarterly fund balances, canceled projects or completed projects with a funding...