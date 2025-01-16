BUSD addresses recent school closures at Bonsall High and Sullivan Middle schools

BONSALL – Bonsall Unified School District wishes to inform the community about the recent closures of Bonsall High School (BHS) and Sullivan Middle School (SMS) on Wednesday, Jan. 8, and Thursday, Jan. 9. The closures were due to a Public Safety Power Shutdown (PSPS) initiated by SDG&E, which left both campuses without power.

These sites were placed on the county’s school closure list due to safety concerns associated with the PSPS. The District received a four hour notification of a possible shutdown at 4:55 a.m. The District was notified at 6:16 a.m. of the shutdown on Jan. 8 and acted swift...