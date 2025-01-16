Cal Fire prepares for critical fire weather in Southern California

SACRAMENTO – In response to a forecast of critical fire weather conditions, Cal Fire has increased firefighter staffing and pre-positioned resources throughout Southern California. The National Weather Service predicted strong offshore winds, low humidity, and high fire risk from Tuesday through Thursday.

Key actions by Cal Fire:

· Cal Fire is strategically moving firefighting resources from Northern California into Southern California including 45 additional fire engines and six additional hand crews to Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Luis Obispo and Ventura cou...