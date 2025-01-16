Car totaled after crashing into fuel tanker on I-15 near Mission Road

FALLBROOK - A traffic collision involving a white vehicle that ran into the back of a fuel tanker semi-truck occurred late Sunday night on northbound Interstate 15 north of Mission Road, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) log.

The incident was reported at 11:24 p.m. to NCFPD and the CHP when a white vehicle reportedly rear-ended a semi-truck, blocking the slow lane. A separate vehicle, described as a white Toyota hatchback, was possibly involved and may have fled the scene, per CHP communications, however, the tanker driver said that it was just one car.

Emergency personnel were dispatched, with the first units arriving on the scene at 11:41 p.m. The #4 lane remained blocked during the response, with traffic control measures initiated near State Route 76. Tow services from Adams Tow were requested at 11:29 p.m., and the scene was cleared by 11:53 p.m.

It didn't appear that anyone was transported to the hospital and it is unknown if there were drugs or alcohol involved.